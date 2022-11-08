Trending:
Balanced Long Beach State defeats Cal Baptist in opener

The Associated Press
November 8, 2022 1:20 am
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Lassina Traore scored 13 points as Long Beach State beat Cal Baptist 79-64 in a season opener on Monday night.

Traore added 12 rebounds for the Beach. Jadon Jones scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Joel Murray scored 12 points.

Taran Armstrong led the Lancers with 19 points and added seven rebounds and four assists. Riley Battin added 16 points and 13 rebounds for Cal Baptist. Reed Nottage finished with...

On Friday, Long Beach State visits UCLA and Cal Baptist hosts NJIT.

—-

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

