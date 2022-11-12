On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Balanced No. 12 North Carolina women swamp TCU 75-48

The Associated Press
November 12, 2022
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Alyssa Ustby and Kennedy Todd-Williams both scored 14 points to lead a balanced attack for No. 12 North Carolina in a 75-48 win over TCU on Saturday.

Deja Kelly added 12 points with seven assists for the Tar Heels (2-0), and Anya Poole and Destiny Adams both had 10 and combined for 15 rebounds.

Tomi Taiwo scored 15 points for the Horned Frogs (1-1).

The Tar Heels dominated the middle two quarters, outscoring the Horned Frogs 42-13. An 11-0 run in the second quarter gave North Carolina the lead for good and they expanded a 30-24 halftime lead with a game-breaking 27-6 advantage.

The Tar Heels closed the third quarter with a 17-0 run as Kelly scored seven points. They were 11 of 18 while TCU went 2 of 16 with eight turnovers. The Horned Frogs missed their last 11 shots as well as the first of the fourth quarter.

TCU shot 25% for the game and had 24 turnovers while getting outrebounded by 17, including 16-8 on the offensive end. Adams had seven rebounds for North Carolina, six on the offensive end.

North Carolina only dressed nine players and all scored.

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Top Stories