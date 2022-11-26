On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Ball State defeats Missouri State 67-64

The Associated Press
November 26, 2022 3:07 pm
< a min read
      

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Payton Sparks scored 24 points as Ball State beat Missouri State 67-64 on Saturday.

Sparks added 12 rebounds for the Cardinals (4-2). Jarron Coleman added 10 points while shooting 4 for 18, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc, and he also had eight rebounds. Demarius Jacobs finished 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Bears (2-3) were led by Chance Moore, who recorded 14...

READ MORE

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Payton Sparks scored 24 points as Ball State beat Missouri State 67-64 on Saturday.

Sparks added 12 rebounds for the Cardinals (4-2). Jarron Coleman added 10 points while shooting 4 for 18, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc, and he also had eight rebounds. Demarius Jacobs finished 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Bears (2-3) were led by Chance Moore, who recorded 14 points. Alston Mason added 12 points and Bryan Trimble Jr. had nine points.

___

        Insight by LexisNexis: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss management strategies driving workplace evolution with agency and industry leaders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|2 Threat Exposure Management Solutions...
12|2 Government Guide to Process Mining -...
12|2 Doing Business with GSA
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories