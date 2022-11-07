Batcho, No. 25 Texas Tech overpower Northwestern State 73-49

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Daniel Batcho led a balanced attack with 12 points as No. 25 Texas Tech rolled to a 73-49 victory against Northwestern State in the season opener for both teams Monday. Batcho added 10 rebounds for the Red Raiders, who rolled to the victory by breaking it open in the early moments of the second half. Kevin Obanor and Kerwin Walton each added nine points for Texas Tech, which connected on 24... READ MORE

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Daniel Batcho led a balanced attack with 12 points as No. 25 Texas Tech rolled to a 73-49 victory against Northwestern State in the season opener for both teams Monday.

Batcho added 10 rebounds for the Red Raiders, who rolled to the victory by breaking it open in the early moments of the second half. Kevin Obanor and Kerwin Walton each added nine points for Texas Tech, which connected on 24 of 46 shots from the floor.

Northwestern State was led by Isaac Haney’s 16 points. Ja’Monta Black added 12.

Texas Tech broke it open late in the first half, outscoring the Demons 15-6 during the final six-plus minutes and taking a 42-23 lead at intermission. Batcho fueled the flurry with six consecutive points before D’Maurian Williams converted a reverse layup just before halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Texas Tech wins its 23rd consecutive season opener and extended its home winning streak to 22 in a row. Northwestern State falls to a nationally ranked Red Raider team to begin year for second time in three seasons.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech faces Texas Southern at 7 p.m. Thursday in Lubbock.

Northwestern State is home against Ouachita Baptist at noon Thursday.

