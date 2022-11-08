Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Bates’ 25 lead Butler over New Orleans 89-53

The Associated Press
November 8, 2022 12:47 am
< a min read
      

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Manny Bates’ 25 points helped Butler defeat New Orleans 89-53 in the season opener on Monday night.

Bates also added 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Bulldogs. Chuck Harris shot 6 for 10 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to add 17 points. Eric Hunter Jr. recorded 14 points and went 6 of 7 from the field.

Jordan Johnson led the Privateers...

READ MORE

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Manny Bates’ 25 points helped Butler defeat New Orleans 89-53 in the season opener on Monday night.

Bates also added 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Bulldogs. Chuck Harris shot 6 for 10 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to add 17 points. Eric Hunter Jr. recorded 14 points and went 6 of 7 from the field.

Jordan Johnson led the Privateers in scoring, finishing with 15 points and three steals. Tyson Jackson added 14 points for New Orleans. In addition, Khaleb Wilson-Rouse had five points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Butler led New Orleans 46-21 at the half, with Bates (13 points) their high scorer before the break. Butler outscored New Orleans in the second half by 11 points, with Bates scoring a team-high 12 points after intermission.

        Insight by Red River Technology and Dell Technologies: In our new ebook, we learn from leaders across the government — at the Army, Homeland Security, NSF, Navy, State, Transportation and TSA — how they are progressing in using data faster to make smarter decisions.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|14 Texas IT Leadership Forum
11|14 Voting with VoteCast Touch
11|14 COAA Connect Fall 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories