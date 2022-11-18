On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Beasley scores 15, UC Davis defeats Arkansas State 75-60

The Associated Press
November 18, 2022 11:57 pm
< a min read
      

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Robby Beasley III had 15 points and UC Davis defeated Arkansas State 75-60 on Friday night.

Beasley was 6 of 10 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) for the Aggies (3-1). Elijah Pepper added 12 points while going 4 of 11 (4 for 8 from distance), and he also had 11 rebounds. Ty Johnson recorded 11 points and went 4 of 6 from the field.

The Red Wolves (2-2) were led...

READ MORE

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Robby Beasley III had 15 points and UC Davis defeated Arkansas State 75-60 on Friday night.

Beasley was 6 of 10 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) for the Aggies (3-1). Elijah Pepper added 12 points while going 4 of 11 (4 for 8 from distance), and he also had 11 rebounds. Ty Johnson recorded 11 points and went 4 of 6 from the field.

The Red Wolves (2-2) were led in scoring by Caleb Fields, who finished with 25 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Arkansas State also got 13 points from Malcolm Farrington. Terrance Ford Jr. finished with 10 points.

Both teams next play Tuesday. UC Davis squares off against Sacramento State and Arkansas State hosts UT Martin.

        Insight by Illumio: As civilian and defense agencies work through the nuances of incorporating zero trust strategies, the question becomes: How can this process be sped up? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday will discuss with agency and industry leaders.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News