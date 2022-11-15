Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Benjamin’s 18 help Mount St. Mary’s take down McDaniel 60-38

The Associated Press
November 15, 2022 11:07 pm
< a min read
      

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Jalen Benjamin’s 18 points helped Mount St. Mary’s defeat McDaniel 60-38 on Tuesday night.

Benjamin also contributed seven rebounds, eight assists, and three steals for the Mountaineers (1-2). Malik Jefferson scored 13 points and added eight rebounds. Dakota Leffew recorded 10 points and was 4 of 15 shooting (2 for 10 from distance).

Jeong Hwang finished with nine points and two steals for the Green Terror (0-1). Christian Taylor added nine...

READ MORE

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Jalen Benjamin’s 18 points helped Mount St. Mary’s defeat McDaniel 60-38 on Tuesday night.

Benjamin also contributed seven rebounds, eight assists, and three steals for the Mountaineers (1-2). Malik Jefferson scored 13 points and added eight rebounds. Dakota Leffew recorded 10 points and was 4 of 15 shooting (2 for 10 from distance).

Jeong Hwang finished with nine points and two steals for the Green Terror (0-1). Christian Taylor added nine points and two steals for McDaniel. In addition, Charles Contee finished with five points and seven rebounds.

NEXT UP

        Insight by Carahsoft: In this exclusive ebook, we share pointers on establishing DevSecOps from the Army, GSA, NGA, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, OMB, VA and industry experts from Atlassian, Datadog, Invicti Security, Red Hat and Second Front Systems.

Mount St. Mary’s visits USC in its next matchup on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|22 govDelivery Administrator Training 101
11|22 The 2022 Analytics & BI Platforms...
11|22 IQM2 Q&A - Bring Your Questions...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories