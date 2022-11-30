Trending:
Blacksher scores 21, Grand Canyon beats Alcorn State 80-72

The Associated Press
November 30, 2022
PHOENIX (AP) — Jovan Blacksher Jr.’s 21 points helped Grand Canyon defeat Alcorn State 80-72 on Tuesday.

Blacksher also added five assists for the Antelopes (6-2). Rayshon Harrison scored 18 points, shooting 6 for 12 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line. Noah Baumann was 5-of-8 shooting (4 for 6 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

Byron Joshua led the way for the Braves (3-5) with 30 points. Jeremiah Kendall added 14 points and eight rebounds for Alcorn State. Dekedran Thorn also had 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories