Blackwell scores 23, No. 18 Baylor women top Incarnate Word

The Associated Press
November 10, 2022 10:34 pm
WACO, Texas (AP) — Aijha Blackwell scored 23 points on 10-of-13 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead No. 18 Baylor to a 71-42 win over Incarnate Word on Thursday night.

Blackwell, a transfer from Missouri, scored 17 points as the Bears took a 26-18 lead at halftime. Blackwell was 8 of 10 from the field, her teammates were 4 of 25. But only three players scored for the Cardinals, who shot 7 of 23 with 13 turnovers.

Baylor shot 54% in the second half, pulling away with a 24-7 advantage in the third quarter that included 9-0 and 8-0 runs.

Sarah Andrews had 12 points and Bella Fontleroy 11 for the Bears.

Aliyah Collins scored 12 points for Incarnate Word (1-1), which shot 35%, committed 21 turnovers and lost the rebounding battle 43-26.

Baylor had 17 offensive rebounds and 25 second-chance points while the Cardinals had three offensive boards.

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

