Blanton’s 24 lead Eastern Kentucky over UNC Asheville 77-75

Blanton hit two free throws with 16 seconds left to give the Colonels a 75-69 lead, but Fletcher Abee hit a 3 to make it 75-72. Tayshawn Comer added two free throws to push the lead to 77-72 with three seconds left, but Trent Stephney hit a 3 at the buzzer to set the final margin.

Blanton added seven rebounds for the Colonels (3-2). Michael Moreno scored 19 points and added six rebounds. Isaiah Cozart finished 4 of 5 from the floor to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds and three blocks.

Drew Pember led the way for the Bulldogs (3-1) with 20 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks. Jamon Battle added 12 points and three steals for UNC Asheville. In addition, Tajion Jones had 12 points.

Both teams play again on Sunday. Eastern Kentucky takes on Texas A&M-Commerce and UNC Asheville travels to play Georgia State.

