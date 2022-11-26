On Air: This Just In!
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Boise State knocks off Utah Valley 87-69

The Associated Press
November 26, 2022 6:32 pm
< a min read
      

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Chibuzo Agbo’s 20 points helped Boise State defeat Utah Valley 87-69 on Saturday night.

Agbo shot 7 for 11, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Broncos (4-2). Tyson Degenhart scored 19 points and added eight rebounds. Naje Smith was 7-of-10 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points, all in the second half.

Justin Harmon led the way for the Wolverines...

READ MORE

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Chibuzo Agbo’s 20 points helped Boise State defeat Utah Valley 87-69 on Saturday night.

Agbo shot 7 for 11, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Broncos (4-2). Tyson Degenhart scored 19 points and added eight rebounds. Naje Smith was 7-of-10 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points, all in the second half.

Justin Harmon led the way for the Wolverines (3-4) with 19 points. Utah Valley also got 13 points and four assists from Trey Woodbury. Cameron Alford had 11 points.

___

        Insight by GDIT: During part 1 of this exclusive webinar series, moderator Tom Temin will discuss ICAM with agency and industry leaders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|2 Threat Exposure Management Solutions...
12|2 Government Guide to Process Mining -...
12|2 Doing Business with GSA
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories