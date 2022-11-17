Trending:
Bolon scores 21 as Charleston knocks off Davidson 89-66

The Associated Press
November 17, 2022 10:37 pm
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Dalton Bolon had 21 points in Charleston’s 89-66 victory over Davidson on Thursday night.

Bolon added seven rebounds for the Cougars (3-1). Ryan Larson scored 21 points while going 7 of 11 (5 for 7 from distance), and added five assists. Pat Robinson III was 6 of 10 shooting (0 for 3 from distance) to finish with 13 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Wildcats (3-1) were led in scoring by Sam Mennenga, who finished with 19 points and eight rebounds. Grant Huffman added 17 points and two steals for Davidson. In addition, Connor Kochera had 12 points.

Charleston led Davidson 44-30 at the half, with Ben Burnham (13 points) their high scorer before the break. Charleston outscored Davidson in the second half by nine points, with Larson scoring a team-high 13 points after the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

