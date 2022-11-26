On Air: This Just In!
Born’s 30 lead Northern Iowa past Northern Illinois 83-76

The Associated Press
November 26, 2022 5:32 pm
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Bowen Born’s 30 points led Northern Iowa over Northern Illinois 83-76 on Saturday.

Born was 8 of 18 shooting, including 2 for 7 from distance, and went 12 for 15 from the line for the Panthers (2-3). Logan Wolf added 19 points while shooting 7 for 13 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds. Tytan Anderson...

Keshawn Williams finished with 28 points for the Huskies (2-5). David Coit added 14 points and four steals for Northern Illinois. Armandas Plintauskas also had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

