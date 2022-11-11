On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Boston College edges Detroit Mercy on Madsen’s late 3

The Associated Press
November 11, 2022 4:27 pm
1 min read
      

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) — Mason Madsen scored 18 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 15.3 seconds left, and Boston College closed on a 7-0 run to beat Detroit Mercy 70-66 on Friday.

Madsen’s make, following an offensive rebound, gave Boston College its first lead, 68-66, since the 18:49 mark of the second half. Detroit Mercy guard Kyle LeGreair was called for an offensive foul with 3.1 seconds left and Makai Ashton-Langford sealed it...

READ MORE

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) — Mason Madsen scored 18 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 15.3 seconds left, and Boston College closed on a 7-0 run to beat Detroit Mercy 70-66 on Friday.

Madsen’s make, following an offensive rebound, gave Boston College its first lead, 68-66, since the 18:49 mark of the second half. Detroit Mercy guard Kyle LeGreair was called for an offensive foul with 3.1 seconds left and Makai Ashton-Langford sealed it with two free throws.

It was the second straight come-from-behind victory for Boston College, which trailed 71-65 with 4:45 left in its opener on Monday before edging Cornell 79-77 on a last-second shot by freshman Prince Aligbe.

Ashton-Langford, who was scoreless in the first half, finished with 15 points. Jaeden Zackery added 14 points for Boston College (2-0) and T.J. Bickerstaff had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Cloud: How is your agency tracking, securing and effectively leveraging cloud? Join The Federal Drive’s Tom Temin as he talks with experts from Akamai, AWS, Commvault, Dell EMC, Pluralsight and ThunderCat Technology to offer the latest tactics and tips.

Jayden Stone, who set a career-high in the opener with 15 points, scored 22 points for Detroit Mercy (1-1). Antoine Davis, the co-player of the year in the Horizon League, added 15 points and Damezi Anderson, a 6-foot-7 forward, fouled out with 9:45 left in the game with 11 points. Anderson scored 11 of Detroit Mercy’s opening 19 points of the second half.

Detroit Mercy led 60-52 with 10 minutes remaining but only made three field goals the rest of the way. Boston College also struggled from the field down the stretch, going nearly seven minutes without a field goal.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|17 Eglin AFB Tech Expo
11|17 MuleSoft Automation Lunch and Learn
11|17 Delivering War-Winning Software with...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories