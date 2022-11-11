Trending:
Bothwell powers Furman to 89-74 victory over Belmont

The Associated Press
November 11, 2022 10:10 pm
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Mike Bothwell had 25 points in Furman’s 89-74 win against Belmont on Friday night.

Bothwell also had six rebounds for the Paladins (2-0). Jalen Slawson added 17 points while going 6 of 10 and 5 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had 12 rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Garrett Hien finished 6 of 7 from the field to finish with 13 points.

Ben Sheppard led the...

NEXT UP

Furman’s next game is Thursday against Penn State. Belmont visits Lipscomb on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories