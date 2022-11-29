Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Bothwell scores 23 as Furman defeats Appalachian State 65-61

The Associated Press
November 29, 2022 8:57 pm
< a min read
      

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Mike Bothwell scored 23 points as Furman beat Appalachian State 65-61 on Tuesday night.

Bothwell shot 6 for 14 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 10 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Paladins (5-2). Jalen Slawson scored 16 points and added 12 rebounds and three steals. Marcus Foster recorded 12 points and shot 5 for 12, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc.

Donovan Gregory led the...

READ MORE

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Mike Bothwell scored 23 points as Furman beat Appalachian State 65-61 on Tuesday night.

Bothwell shot 6 for 14 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 10 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Paladins (5-2). Jalen Slawson scored 16 points and added 12 rebounds and three steals. Marcus Foster recorded 12 points and shot 5 for 12, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc.

Donovan Gregory led the Mountaineers (5-3) in scoring, finishing with 12 points. Terence Harcum added 11 points for Appalachian State. In addition, CJ Huntley had 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

___

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Cloud: How is your agency tracking, securing and effectively leveraging cloud? Join The Federal Drive’s Tom Temin as he talks with experts from Akamai, AWS, Commvault, Dell EMC, Pluralsight and ThunderCat Technology to offer the latest tactics and tips.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|6 Multi Agency Day at L'Enfant Plaza
12|6 Storage Expert Spotlight: Trends to...
12|6 New Year, New Threats: What You Need to...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories