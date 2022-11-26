On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Boyd has 16 in Florida Atlantic's 73-56 win against Albany

The Associated Press
November 26, 2022 3:22 pm
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Nicholas Boyd had 16 points in Florida Atlantic’s 73-56 win against Albany on Saturday.

Boyd was 7 of 11 shooting (0 for 4 from distance) for the Owls (5-1). Michael Forrest shot 4 for 10, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc to add 12 points. Jalen Gaffney recorded 11 points and shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc.

The Great Danes (3-5) were led...

The Great Danes (3-5) were led by Sarju Patel, who recorded 23 points and four steals. Jonathan Beagle added 12 points and 10 rebounds for Albany. In addition, Malik Edmead had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

