Bradley defeats Northern Iowa 68-53

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Duke Deen had 18 points in Bradley’s 68-53 win against Northern Iowa on Wednesday night.

Deen shot 7 for 14, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Braves (5-3). Rienk Mast scored 13 points while going 6 of 8 from the field, and added 11 rebounds. Connor Hickman was 4 of 10 shooting, including 3 for 6 from distance, and went 2 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.

Bowen Born led the Panthers (2-4) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Tytan Anderson added eight points, eight rebounds and three steals for Northern Iowa. In addition, Trey Campbell had eight points and two steals.

