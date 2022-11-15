Trending:
Brewton powers Alcorn State to 69-60 victory over SFA

The Associated Press
November 15, 2022 11:52 pm
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Dominic Brewton had 14 points in Alcorn State’s 69-60 win against SFA on Tuesday night.

Brewton also contributed seven rebounds for the Braves (2-1). Jeremiah Kendall added 11 points and eight rebounds. Dontrell McQuarter scored 11 on 5-of-7 shooting with three steals.

The Lumberjacks (2-1) were led by Sadaidriene Hall, who recorded 16 points. Roti Ware and Latrell Jossell both scored nine.

Alcorn State’s next game is Tuesday against UTEP on the road, and SFA visits South Dakota State on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

