Brewton scores 16, Alcorn State takes down CSU Bakersfield

The Associated Press
November 25, 2022 3:47 pm
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Dominic Brewton scored 16 points as Alcorn State beat CSU Bakersfield 62-54 on Friday.

Brewton added seven rebounds and four steals for the Braves (3-3). Trevin Wade scored 15 points while going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from distance, and 3 for 5 from the line, and added three steals. Byron Joshua recorded eight points and went 3 of 8 from the field.

Marvin McGhee led the Roadrunners (3-3) in scoring, finishing with 12 points and six rebounds. Cameron Smith added 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

