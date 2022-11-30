Trending:
Bridges, Roberts lead Georgia past Hampton 73-54

The Associated Press
November 30, 2022 9:56 pm
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Braelen Bridges had 21 points and 16 rebounds, Terry Roberts added 16 points, and Georgia defeated Hampton 73-54 on Wednesday night.

Bridges, a 6-foot-11 senior, made 9 of 13 shots, and was 3-for-3 from the free-throw line. Roberts added six rebounds and five assists for the Bulldogs (6-2) and reserve forward Jailyn Ingram scored 14 points, which included 4-of-5 from 3-point range. Justin Hill led Georgia with six assists.

Ingram made three 3-pointers in the first half and Roberts added two as the Bulldogs made 8 of 14 from distance on the way to a 41-26 halftime lead. Georgia finished 10 for 20 on 3-pointers and shot 44.4% overall.

Jordan Nesbitt had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Hampton (1-6) and Amir Nesbitt scored 10 points off the bench.

Georgia is in the middle of a three-games-in-six-days homestand. The Bulldogs defeated East Tennessee State 62-47 on Sunday and face Florida A&M on Friday. First-year Bulldogs coach Mike White will be chasing his 250th career win on Friday. The Bullodgs still have games against Georgia Tech and Notre Dame to highlight their nonleague schedule.

