On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Brown has 18 in Ohio’s 72-58 victory against Alabama State

The Associated Press
November 27, 2022 4:52 pm
< a min read
      

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Miles Brown scored 18 points as Ohio beat Alabama State 72-58 on Sunday.

Brown was 7 of 10 shooting (4 for 7 from distance) for the Bobcats (3-3). AJ Clayton added 13 points while going 5 of 10 (1 for 4 from distance), and he also had 11 rebounds and three blocks. Ben Roderick recorded 11 points and shot 3 for 6 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of...

READ MORE

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Miles Brown scored 18 points as Ohio beat Alabama State 72-58 on Sunday.

Brown was 7 of 10 shooting (4 for 7 from distance) for the Bobcats (3-3). AJ Clayton added 13 points while going 5 of 10 (1 for 4 from distance), and he also had 11 rebounds and three blocks. Ben Roderick recorded 11 points and shot 3 for 6 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.

The Hornets (1-7) were led by Isaiah Range, who posted 26 points and two steals. Antonio Madlock added 11 points for Alabama State. Duane Posey also had six points and eight rebounds.

___

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Cloud: How is your agency tracking, securing and effectively leveraging cloud? Join The Federal Drive’s Tom Temin as he talks with experts from Akamai, AWS, Commvault, Dell EMC, Pluralsight and ThunderCat Technology to offer the latest tactics and tips.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News