Brown scores 17, James Madison downs Coastal Georgia 100-54

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Xavier Brown scored 17 points as James Madison beat Coastal Georgia 100-54 on Friday.

Brown also contributed seven rebounds and four steals for the Dukes (5-1). Julien Wooden scored 15 points and added six rebounds and three steals. Mezie Offurum shot 6 of 9 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Torey James led the way for the Mariners with 14 points and two steals. Mason McMurray added seven points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

