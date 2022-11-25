On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Brown scores 17, James Madison downs Coastal Georgia 100-54

The Associated Press
November 25, 2022 2:02 pm
< a min read
      

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Xavier Brown scored 17 points as James Madison beat Coastal Georgia 100-54 on Friday.

Brown also contributed seven rebounds and four steals for the Dukes (5-1). Julien Wooden scored 15 points and added six rebounds and three steals. Mezie Offurum shot 6 of 9 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Torey James led the way for the Mariners with 14 points and...

READ MORE

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Xavier Brown scored 17 points as James Madison beat Coastal Georgia 100-54 on Friday.

Brown also contributed seven rebounds and four steals for the Dukes (5-1). Julien Wooden scored 15 points and added six rebounds and three steals. Mezie Offurum shot 6 of 9 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Torey James led the way for the Mariners with 14 points and two steals. Mason McMurray added seven points and seven rebounds.

___

        Insight by LexisNexis: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss management strategies driving workplace evolution with agency and industry leaders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|1 Q4 Deltek Ajera Customer Town Hall
12|1 Zoom Webinar: The Future of Courts
12|1 Everyday AI for Organizations and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories