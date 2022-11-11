On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Brown scores 25 as New Hampshire downs Fairfield 83-71

The Associated Press
November 11, 2022 4:31 pm
DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Kyree Brown had 25 points in New Hampshire’s 83-71 win against Fairfield on Friday.

Brown shot 8 for 10 and 7 of 8 from the free throw line for the Wildcats (2-0). Nazim Derry scored 17 points, going 4 for 6 from distance, and Clarence O. Daniels II finished with 15 points.

Caleb Fields led the Stags (0-2) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Fairfield also...

Caleb Fields led the Stags (0-2) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Fairfield also got 13 points from James Johns.

Both teams play again on Tuesday. New Hampshire visits Fordham and Fairfield travels to play Xavier.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories