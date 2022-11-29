Trending:
Brown secures 59-51 victory over Central Connecticut State

November 29, 2022
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Kino Lilly Jr. scored 16 points as Brown beat Central Connecticut State 59-51 on Tuesday night.

Lilly was 4 of 9 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Bears (3-4). Paxson Wojcik scored 11 points while shooting 4 for 10 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Perry Cowan recorded nine points and shot 3 for 7 from beyond the arc.

Nigel Scantlebury finished with 13 points for the Blue Devils (0-8). Cent. Conn. St. also got nine points, 13 rebounds and two blocks from Andre Snoddy. Jayden Brown also recorded eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories