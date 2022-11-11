Trending:
Brown, Uduje top 20 points, Coastal Carolina routs Methodist

The Associated Press
November 11, 2022 9:27 pm
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Led by Linton Brown’s 23 points and 20 from Josh Uduje, Coastal Carolina defeated Methodist 110-47 on Friday night.

Brown was 7 of 13 shooting, including 5 for 9 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Chanticleers (2-0). Uduje shot 8 for 12, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc. Jomaru Brown shot 6 for 14, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to...

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

