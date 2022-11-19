Bruner’s 3-pointer sends Denver past Idaho State 70-69

Trending:
POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Tommy Bruner buried a 3-pointer on the final shot of the game and Denver rallied late to beat Idaho State 70-69 on Friday night.

Tevin Smith had 21 points and six rebounds for Denver (3-1). Smith had a dunk with 40 seconds left to get the Pioneers within two and then picked up his only assist on Bruner’s game-winner. Touko Tainamo totaled 11 points, while Bruner scored 10.

Jared Rodriguez led the Bengals (1-3) in scoring with 19 points. Brock Mackenzie added 15 points. Kolby Lee had 10 points and six rebounds.

Both teams play on Wednesday. Denver plays IUPUI while Idaho State travels to play Lindenwood.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

