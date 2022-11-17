Trending:
Bryant’s 23 lead Norfolk State over Monmouth 64-59

The Associated Press
November 17, 2022 10:07 pm
WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Joe Bryant Jr. scored 23 points as Norfolk State beat Monmouth 64-59 on Thursday night.

Bryant added seven rebounds for the Spartans (3-2). Christian Ings scored 13 points, going 5 of 10 and 3 of 6 from the free throw line. Kris Bankston recorded nine points and shot 2 of 4 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line.

The Hawks (0-4) were led by Jack Collins,...

The Hawks (0-4) were led by Jack Collins, who posted 14 points and three steals. Jack Holmstrom added 13 points for Monmouth. Jakari Spence also had seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories