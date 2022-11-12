On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Bucknell gets past Georgetown in overtime, 24-21

The Associated Press
November 12, 2022 4:44 pm
1 min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Matt Schearer kicked a field goal in overtime and Gavin Pringle made it stand up with an interception as Bucknell beat Georgetown in OT, 24-21 on Saturday.

Coleman Bennett, who had a 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the second half, scored on first-and-goal from just inside the 10-yard line in the final minute of regulation, and the Bison (2-8, 2-4 Patriot League) added a two-point conversion pass to force the...

READ MORE

WASHINGTON (AP) — Matt Schearer kicked a field goal in overtime and Gavin Pringle made it stand up with an interception as Bucknell beat Georgetown in OT, 24-21 on Saturday.

Coleman Bennett, who had a 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the second half, scored on first-and-goal from just inside the 10-yard line in the final minute of regulation, and the Bison (2-8, 2-4 Patriot League) added a two-point conversion pass to force the extra period.

Pierce Holley threw two touchdown passes for Georgetown (2-8, 1-4), hitting Dorrian Moultrie from 3-yards out and connecting with Joshua Tomas for a 33-yard touchdown to make it 14-3 early in the third quarter, but Bennett returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown.

Shearer connected on a 50-yard field goal in the first quarter, the longest Bucknell field goal since 1981, and hit from 21 yards in the fourth quarter.

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Cloud: How is your agency tracking, securing and effectively leveraging cloud? Join The Federal Drive’s Tom Temin as he talks with experts from Akamai, AWS, Commvault, Dell EMC, Pluralsight and ThunderCat Technology to offer the latest tactics and tips.

Holley finished 25-of-37 passing for 197 yards and two touchdowns, but was picked off twice.

Nick Semptimphelter was 17-of-28 passing for 162 yards and hit Josh Gary on the two-point conversion in the final minute of regulation.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|18 New York Cyber Security Summit
11|18 A Complimentary Webinar by Serving...
11|18 3 Powerful Financial Models for...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories