Burton, Hugley lead Pitt past Fairleigh Dickinson

The Associated Press
November 22, 2022 11:11 pm
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jamarius Burton scored 18 points and John Hugley IV scored 17 points on 8-for-13 shooting and Pittsburgh beat Fairleigh Dickinson 83-61 on Tuesday night.

Nelly Cummings, Blake Henson and reserve Guillermo Diaz Graham each scored 11 for the Panthers (3-3). Hugley made two foul shots with 14:53 left in the first half and Pitt never trailed again.

Pitt outscored the Knights 10-6 in the final 7:21 of the first half and led 35-28 at intermission before taking control in the second half. Burton’s jump shot with 17:02 left gave Pitt its first double-digit lead of the game.

The Panthers made 31 of 58 (53.4%) shots.

Grant Singleton scored 11 points and Ansley Almonor and Heru Bligen each scored 10 for the Knights (3-4).

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Top Stories