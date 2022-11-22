Trending:
Burton leads Richmond over Temple 61-49 in Empire Classic

The Associated Press
November 22, 2022 10:02 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Tyler Burton scored 18 points to lead Richmond to a 61-49 victory over Temple at the Empire Classic on Tuesday night.

Burton had six rebounds for the Spiders (3-3). Jason Nelson scored 13 points. Andre Gustavson recorded 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting.

Khalif Battle finished with 26 points for the Owls (2-4). Hysier Miller added 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Temple.

Burton scored 11 points in the second...

Burton scored 11 points in the second half. Richmond entered halftime up 27-21.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

