Sports News

Byrd’s 18 help Southern defeat Loyola (Md.) 76-58

The Associated Press
November 25, 2022 3:22 pm
NICEVILLE, Fla. (AP) — P.J. Byrd’s 18 points helped Southern defeat Loyola (Md.) 76-58 on Friday.

Byrd added five rebounds and four steals for the Jaguars (2-3). Jalen Reynolds scored 11 points while finishing 5 of 8 from the floor, and added three steals. Bryson Etienne was 5 of 14 shooting (1 for 5 from distance) to finish with 11 points.

Dave Brown finished with 22 points and seven rebounds for the Greyhounds (2-4). Alonso Faure added 10 points and seven rebounds for Loyola. Isaiah Alexander also had nine points, eight rebounds and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Sports News

