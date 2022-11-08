Trending:
BYU edges Idaho State 60-56 behind Traore’s double-double

The Associated Press
November 8, 2022 3:04 am
PROVO, Utah (AP) — Fousseyni Traore had 15 points and 11 rebounds in BYU’s 60-56 win against Idaho State in a season opener on Monday night.

Spencer Johnson scored 11 points while going 4 of 7 from the field, and added six rebounds for the Cougars. Gideon George recorded 10 points and was 4 of 13 shooting (1 for 3 from distance).

Brock Mackenzie finished with 15 points for the Bengals. Maleek Arington added 11...

Up next for BYU is a matchup Friday with San Diego State on the road. Idaho State hosts Westcliff on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

