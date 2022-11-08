CA–California Digest 1:30 pm

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select California stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of California and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP-Los Angeles bureau at 213-626-1200, losangeles@ap.org, or to the AP-San Francisco bureau at 415-495-1708, sanfrancisco@ap.org. John Antczak is on the Los Angeles news desk, followed by... READ MORE

TOP STORIES:

US LOTTERY JACKPOT

LOS ANGELES — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. The winning numbers drawn Tuesday morning at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the red Powerball was 10. The jackpot ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, northeast of Los Angeles. By Stefanie Dazio and Scott McFetridge. SENT: 550 words, photos.

IN BRIEF

US-CALIFORNIA-STORM — A major winter storm pounded California on Tuesday, bringing rain and snow to the drought-stricken state along with possible flash flooding in areas recently scarred by wildfires, meteorologists said. SENT: 200 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA POLICE OFFICER ARRESTED — A Southern California police officer was arrested Sunday because he allegedly fired his gun into the air several times in a tavern’s parking lot after he spent time there drinking with his friends, authorities said. SENT: 200 words.

US ELECTION 2022

CALIFORNIA-GOVERNOR

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom is likely to win reelection against little-known Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle. By Adam Beam. SENT: 830 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA-HOUSE

LOS ANGELES — For the third election cycle in a row a half-dozen or so California seats – three of them in Orange County — have the potential to determine who controls Congress. Among the sitting House members in competitive races are Democrats Katie Porter and Mike Levin and Republicans Michelle Steel, Mike Garcia and David Valadao. By Michael Blood. SENT: 1,630 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA-SENATE

SAN DIEGO — In an odd twist, voters will cast ballots twice: once to pick the person to fill the last two months of Kamala Harris’ term and the other for a new six-year term. Sen. Alex Padilla, who was appointed by Newsom, is the overwhelming favorite in both races against Republican constitutional lawyer Mark Meuser. By Elliot Spagat. SENT: 550 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA-LOS ANGELES MAYOR

LOS ANGELES — Democratic U.S. Rep Karen Bass vs. Republican-turned Democrat billionaire developer Rick Caruso face of in a nonpartisan race after city politics have been upended in the wake of racist comments made by three members of the city council. By Michael Blood. SENT: 540 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA-CONTROLLER

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In their quest to win back statewide office in California, Republicans have set their sights — and money — on controller candidate Lanhee Chen. By Sophie Austin. SENT: 550 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA-ATTORNEY GENERAL

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Appointed Attorney General Rob Bonta is seeking voters’ approval for a four-year term in the election being decided Tuesday, with his Democratic affiliation giving him the advantage over Republican rival Nathan Hochman, a former federal prosecutor. By Don Thompson. SENT: 575 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA-LEGISLATURE

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Democrats’ overwhelming majority in the California Legislature seems safe in the election being decided Tuesday, though voters are sorting out some interesting contests both between the two major parties and among rivals from the same political party. By Don Thompson. SENT: . UPCOMING : 480 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA-KIDNEY DIALYSIS

LOS ANGELES — For the third time in three elections, California voters are being asked to require changes to the operations of dialysis clinics that provide life-saving care to 80,000 people with kidney failure. By Christopher Weber. SENT: 470 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA-CLIMATE CHANGE

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California voters will decide whether to increase the tax on the state’s highest earners to pay for more electric vehicles, charging stations, and firefighters resources. By Kathleen Ronayne. SENT: 660 words, photos.

CALIFORINA-FLAVORED TOBACCO

SAN DIEGO — R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and Philip Morris USA are underwriting an effort to repeal the state’s ban on flavored tobacco sales, and voters will decide whether to let the law take effect or toss it out altogether. By Julie Watson. SENT: 290 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA-ARTS EDUCATION

SAN DIEGO — At celebrity-endorsed measure would require funding for K-12 public schools for art and music education. By Julie Watson. SENT: 220 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA-SPORTS BETTING

LOS ANGELES — The gaming industry and Native American tribes are betting big on dueling ballot measures to legalize sports gambling in California, but voters going to the polls Tuesday may not want a piece of the action. By Brian Melley. SENT: 560 words, photos. )

BUSINESS

MICROSOFT-ACTIVISION BLIZZARD

BRUSSELS — The European Union has launched an investigation into Microsoft’s planned takeover of video game giant Activision Blizzard, fearing the $69 billion deal would distort fair competition to popular titles like Call of Duty. By Matt O’Brien and Raf Casert. SENT: 705 words, photos.

KOHL’S-CEO

NEW YORK — Michelle Gass, CEO of department store chain Kohl’s, is stepping down from her role early next month and will become the president of denim giant Levi Strauss & Co. By ANNE D’Innocenzio. SENT: 600 words photos.

SPORTS

FBN–BEHIND THE CALL

Bet the under when it comes to point totals in the NFL these days. That might as well be the league’s new mantra with the pendumlum finally swinging back to defense, smacking the likes of Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford, Tom Brady and Russell Wilson along the way. By Pro Football Writer Arnie Stapleton. SENT: 800 words, photos.

BKN–AROUND THE NBA

Stephen Curry wants people to know about Nanea McGuigan. She’s the Golden State Warriors executive who got her championship ring along with the rest of the players three weeks ago. It was a sneak attack led by Curry and a few others within the organization. Their motive was simple. They wanted the world to see that some women play very big roles in a male-dominated league. Curry says he “learned as much about how to be a human being, how to protect my own, hard work, discipline and all that from my mom and both of my grandmas.” By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. SENT: 800 words, photos.

HKN–WILD-KINGS — The Minnesota Wild visit the Los Angeles Kings. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 7:30 p.m. PST.

BKC–GEORGIA SOUTHERN-SAN JOSE STATE — Georgia Southern plays San Jose State at Event Center Arena. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit by 7:00 p.m. PST.

____

STORYSHARE

____

LOCALIZATION:

EPA-AIR MONITORING-LOCALIZE IT — The Environmental Protection Agency has announced grants for projects to monitor air quality in 37 states, with a focus on minority communities and other areas overburdened by pollution. It’s part of a commitment by the Biden administration to focus on environmental justice in communities adversely affected by decades of industrial pollution. We show you where to find details on the projects and offer tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

RSV-LOCALIZE IT – Children’s hospitals in parts of the U.S. are seeing a surge in RSV cases. RSV — respiratory syncytial virus — is a common bug. For most people, it causes mild cold-like symptoms such as runny nose, cough and fever. But infants and older people can get serious airway and lung infections. RSV cases fell dramatically two years ago as the pandemic closed schools, day cares and businesses. Doctors saw an alarming increase in the summer of 2021 and again this fall. We provide information for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

STUDENT TEST SCORES — Results of a test known as “the nation’s report card” released earlier this week showed historic declines in U.S. student performance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. But what does this look like at the level of individual school systems? The AP has received exclusive data from researchers at Harvard and Stanford that shows the extent of learning loss across the country. This is the largest and most detailed dataset yet available on what student achievement looks like on the other side of the pandemic. The data allows for exploration of performance in thousands of school districts and apples-to-apples comparisons across school systems within states and across state borders. We offer guidance on how to make use of it. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

____

VIDEO:

____

AUDIO:

____

U.S. STORIES

ELECTION 2022 — A tumultuous election season that tugged again at America’s searing political divides and raised questions about its commitment to a democratic future comes to a close as voters cast ballots in the first national election of Joe Biden’s presidency. SENT: 1,140 words, photos. Developing.

ELECTION 2022-CONGRESS — Energized Republicans are eager to claw back power in Congress, working to break the Democrats’ one-party hold in Washington and putting the future of Biden’s agenda at stake this Election Day. SENT: 1,020 words, photos. Developing.

ELECTION 2022-MARIJUANA — Voters in five states — Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota are deciding on Election Day whether to approve recreational marijuana, a move that could signal a major shift toward legalization in even the most conservative parts of the country. Developing.

LOTTERY JACKPOT — The numbers for a record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot have been drawn following a delay.

_____________________

