Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Caldwell leads Lindenwood over Hannibal-LaGrange 85-58

The Associated Press
November 11, 2022 12:47 am
< a min read
      

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Kevin Caldwell Jr.’s 20 points helped Lindenwood defeat NAIA-member Hannibal-La Grange 85-58 on Thursday night.

Caldwell also contributed seven assists for the Lions (1-1). Brandon Trimble added 16 points while going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line, and they also had four steals. Chris Childs recorded 14 points and was 5 of 13 shooting (4 for 7...

READ MORE

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Kevin Caldwell Jr.’s 20 points helped Lindenwood defeat NAIA-member Hannibal-La Grange 85-58 on Thursday night.

Caldwell also contributed seven assists for the Lions (1-1). Brandon Trimble added 16 points while going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line, and they also had four steals. Chris Childs recorded 14 points and was 5 of 13 shooting (4 for 7 from distance).

Joe McBride led the Trojans in scoring with 25 points. Bryce Stark added eight points and two blocks for Hannibal-La Grange. In addition, Janssen Flotow had seven points.

NEXT UP

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Cloud: How is your agency tracking, securing and effectively leveraging cloud? Join The Federal Drive’s Tom Temin as he talks with experts from Akamai, AWS, Commvault, Dell EMC, Pluralsight and ThunderCat Technology to offer the latest tactics and tips.

Lindenwood visits Missouri in its next matchup on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|17 Eglin AFB Tech Expo
11|17 MuleSoft Automation Lunch and Learn
11|17 Delivering War-Winning Software with...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories