Sports News

Calmese’s 20 lead Lamar past Lindenwood 73-71

The Associated Press
November 18, 2022 5:57 pm
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Nate Calmese scored 20 points as Lamar beat Lindenwood 73-71 on Friday.

Calmese was 8 of 13 shooting (2 for 5 from distance) for the Cardinals (3-1). Adam Hamilton scored 11 points while going 5 of 9 from the field, and added eight rebounds. Cody Pennebaker was 4 of 9 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with nine points, while adding three steals and three blocks.

Kevin Caldwell

Kevin Caldwell Jr. finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for the Lions (1-3). Chris Childs added 17 points and six rebounds for Lindenwood. Cam Burrell also had 16 points, nine rebounds and four blocks.

Both teams next play Saturday. Lamar squares off against Western Carolina while Lindenwood visits McNeese.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Sports News

Top Stories