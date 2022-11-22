Trending:
Cambridge, Horne lead Arizona St. to 80-49 rout of Grambling

The Associated Press
November 22, 2022 11:37 pm
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Devan Cambridge scored 16 points, DJ Horne added 15 and Arizona State cruised to an 80-49 victory over Grambling on Tuesday night.

It was the second straight rout by Arizona State (5-1), which trounced then No. 20 Michigan, 87-62, to win the Legends Classic.

Cambridge and Horne were a combined 13 of 19 from the field with Horne making three of Arizona State’s seven 3-pointers. Frankie Collins and Warren...

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Devan Cambridge scored 16 points, DJ Horne added 15 and Arizona State cruised to an 80-49 victory over Grambling on Tuesday night.

It was the second straight rout by Arizona State (5-1), which trounced then No. 20 Michigan, 87-62, to win the Legends Classic.

Cambridge and Horne were a combined 13 of 19 from the field with Horne making three of Arizona State’s seven 3-pointers. Frankie Collins and Warren Washington added 11 points apiece. Cambridge and Washington each had two blocks, and the Sun Devils finished with six to match their season average.

The Sun Devils scored the first 12 points of the game and built a 34-17 halftime lead. They made it a rout in the second half, hitting 56% (14 of 25) of its shots and making 14 of 18 free throws.

Grambling (2-2) finished 27% (17 of 64) shooting overall and missed 12 of 13 from 3-point range against the Sun Devils, which entered holding opponents to 37% from the field, including 24% from beyond the arc.

Cameron Christon scored nine points on 2-of-12 shooting for Grambling (2-2), which defeated Pac-12 member Colorado 83-74 on Nov. 11.

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

