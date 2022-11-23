Trending:
Cameron’s 18 help UC Riverside defeat Wright State 70-65

The Associated Press
November 23, 2022 12:47 am
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Flynn Cameron had 18 points in UC Riverside’s 70-65 victory over Wright State on Tuesday.

Cameron had seven rebounds for the Highlanders (4-2). Zyon Pullin scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Lachlan Olbrich shot 5 of 8 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Brandon Noel finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds and two steals for the Raiders (4-2). Wright State also got 13 points and eight rebounds from Tim Finke. AJ Braun also had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories