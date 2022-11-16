Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cardet puts up 24, Chicago State takes down Valparaiso 87-74

The Associated Press
November 16, 2022 10:32 pm
< a min read
      

CHICAGO (AP) — Wesley Cardet Jr.’s 24 points helped Chicago State defeat Valparaiso 87-74 on Wednesday night.

Cardet shot 5 of 8 from the field and 12 for 12 from the line for the Cougars (2-2). Elijah Weaver was 4 of 10 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line to add 16 points. DeShawn Jean-Charles recorded 14 points and was 5 of 7 shooting and 3 of...

READ MORE

CHICAGO (AP) — Wesley Cardet Jr.’s 24 points helped Chicago State defeat Valparaiso 87-74 on Wednesday night.

Cardet shot 5 of 8 from the field and 12 for 12 from the line for the Cougars (2-2). Elijah Weaver was 4 of 10 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line to add 16 points. DeShawn Jean-Charles recorded 14 points and was 5 of 7 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line.

The Beacons (1-2) were led in scoring by Ben Krikke, who finished with 27 points. Valparaiso also got 15 points from Nick Edwards. Kobe King also had 11 points, six rebounds and two steals.

___

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Cloud: How is your agency tracking, securing and effectively leveraging cloud? Join The Federal Drive’s Tom Temin as he talks with experts from Akamai, AWS, Commvault, Dell EMC, Pluralsight and ThunderCat Technology to offer the latest tactics and tips.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|23 Fed Gov Sub-Contracting - Department Of...
11|23 Create IT Metrics for Executive...
11|23 VMware Cloud on AWS Demo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories