Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Carper has 13 as CSU Fullerton knocks off Westcliff 78-57

The Associated Press
November 23, 2022 12:42 am
< a min read
      

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Grayson Carper had 13 points in CSU Fullerton’s 78-57 win over Westcliff on Tuesday.

Carper also added seven rebounds and three steals for the Titans (4-1). Latrell Wrightsell Jr. scored 12 points and added six assists. Jalen Harris was 3 of 11 shooting, including 0 for 5 from distance, and went 6 for 10 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Gary Harris led the Warriors (1-2) in scoring, finishing...

READ MORE

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Grayson Carper had 13 points in CSU Fullerton’s 78-57 win over Westcliff on Tuesday.

Carper also added seven rebounds and three steals for the Titans (4-1). Latrell Wrightsell Jr. scored 12 points and added six assists. Jalen Harris was 3 of 11 shooting, including 0 for 5 from distance, and went 6 for 10 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Gary Harris led the Warriors (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Westcliff also got 14 points from Micaiah Hankins. Olisa Ngonadi also had seven points and six rebounds.

___

        Insight by Rubrik: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss zero trust in 2023 and beyond with agency and industry leaders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|29 Law Enforcement-Homeland Security Forum...
11|29 Gain Visibility Through Your SAP...
11|29 The Modern Government: Keyed in on...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories