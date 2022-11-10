Carr leads No. 7 Louisville past IUPUI, 84-62

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Chrislyn Carr scored 15 points to lead No. 7 Louisville to an 84-62 win over IUPUI on Thursday night. The Cardinals (2-0) shot 55.9% in the first half and led by as much as 44-27 in the second quarter. The Jaguars (0-2) were able to cut the deficit to 51-42 with 8:16 left in the third quarter after a 3-pointer by Rachel Kent. Louisville responded with an 18-2 run over the... READ MORE

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Chrislyn Carr scored 15 points to lead No. 7 Louisville to an 84-62 win over IUPUI on Thursday night.

The Cardinals (2-0) shot 55.9% in the first half and led by as much as 44-27 in the second quarter. The Jaguars (0-2) were able to cut the deficit to 51-42 with 8:16 left in the third quarter after a 3-pointer by Rachel Kent. Louisville responded with an 18-2 run over the rest of the quarter.

The Cardinals’ lead grew to as much as 75-44 with 7:56 remaining.

Carr added a team-high five assists as Louisville had 11 players score. Hailey Van Lith had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Olivia Cochran scored 11 points, and freshman Nyla Harris added 11 points and six boards in 16 minutes.

Kent led IUPUI with 17 points. The Jaguars shot 32.3% from the field, largely due to missing 14 straight shots as Louisville pulled away in the second half. They also committed 18 turnovers.

BIG PICTURE

IUPUI: Last year’s Horizon Conference champions have a new coach and must replace three starters from a squad that gave Oklahoma a scare in last year’s NCAA Tournament. The new-look Jaguars ran out of gas in the second half.

Louisville: The Cardinals have shown they’ll be able to put the ball in the bucket in their first two games, but one potential concern may be their perimeter defense. After Cincinnati made 9 of 13 3-pointers Monday, IUPUI made 6 of 14 in the first half. The Jaguars slumped in the second half but still made 10 of 26 3s for the game.

UP NEXT

IUPUI plays at Butler on Sunday.

Louisville plays at Belmont on Sunday night.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.