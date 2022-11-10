Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Carry’s 31 lead Kent State past Baldwin Wallace 76-55

The Associated Press
November 10, 2022 9:42 pm
< a min read
      

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Sincere Carry scored 31 points as Kent State beat Baldwin Wallace 76-55 on Thursday night.

Carry also added seven assists and six steals for the Golden Flashes (2-0). Miryne Thomas scored 11 points and Giovanni Santiago recorded 10 points.

Anthony Mazzeo led the Yellow Jackets (0-1) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Baldwin Wallace also got 14 points from Ray Ellington.

NEXT UP

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Sincere Carry scored 31 points as Kent State beat Baldwin Wallace 76-55 on Thursday night.

Carry also added seven assists and six steals for the Golden Flashes (2-0). Miryne Thomas scored 11 points and Giovanni Santiago recorded 10 points.

Anthony Mazzeo led the Yellow Jackets (0-1) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Baldwin Wallace also got 14 points from Ray Ellington.

NEXT UP

        Insight by National Government Services: Providing equitable government services, particularly in health care, that offer equally great CX is a focus for numerous federal agencies. We get a temperature check on these efforts from the CDC, CMC, HRSA, OMB and SAMHSA.

Kent State hosts Portland on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|17 Eglin AFB Tech Expo
11|17 MuleSoft Automation Lunch and Learn
11|17 Delivering War-Winning Software with...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories