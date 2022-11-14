Trending:
Carter double-double sends UIC past Jacksonville State 67-60

The Associated Press
November 14, 2022 11:45 pm
CHICAGO (AP) — Jace Carter finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds to help UIC defeat Jacksonville State 67-60 on Monday night.

Trevante Anderson scored 20 points for the Flames (2-1), while shooting 2 for 10 from the floor and 15 of 20 from the free-throw line. He added six rebounds and five assists. Jaden Brownell hit all three of his 3-pointers and scored nine.

Skyelar Potter led the way for the Gamecocks (1-1) with 12 points and eight rebounds. Amanze Ngumezi added 11 points for Jacksonville State. In addition, Cam McDowell had 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

UIC’s next game is Saturday against Fordham on the road. Jacksonville State visits Alabama on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

