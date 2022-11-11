Carter, Ross lead Magic to 114-97 win over Suns

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Wendell Carter Jr. had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and the Orlando Magic beat the Phoenix Suns 114-97 on Friday night. Terrence Ross scored 12 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter as Orlando earned a second straight win for the first time this season. Franz Wagner had 17 points, Jalen Suggs scored 16 and Bol Bol collected a career-high 15 rebounds. Cameron Payne scored 22 points for the Suns,... READ MORE

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Wendell Carter Jr. had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and the Orlando Magic beat the Phoenix Suns 114-97 on Friday night.

Terrence Ross scored 12 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter as Orlando earned a second straight win for the first time this season. Franz Wagner had 17 points, Jalen Suggs scored 16 and Bol Bol collected a career-high 15 rebounds.

Cameron Payne scored 22 points for the Suns, who played a second straight game without injured guard Chris Paul. Devin Booker had 17 points on 6-of-19 shooting.

Phoenix shot 40% overall and made just 13 of 42 3-point shots.

Playing again without high-scoring rookie Paolo Banchero, the Magic led by as many as 21 points in the second half. Ross went 4 for 5 from the field in the fourth.

The Suns made only four of their first 19 3-point shots and fell behind by 11 points before Booker and Payne shot them back into the game late in the first half.

Chuma Okeke, Caleb Houstan and Mo Bamba made 3-pointers in a span of 71 seconds late in the third quarter to push Orlando’s lead up to 14.

TIP-INS

Suns: Paul was sidelined by a sore right heel. … G Landry Shamet did not play. He is going through concussion protocol.

Magic: Banchero missed a second straight game with a sprained ankle. . . . Orlando’s last two-game win streak was March 20 and 22 against Oklahoma City and Golden State. The Magic did not win three in a row last season.

UP NEXT

Suns: At Miami on Monday night.

Magic: Home against Charlotte on Monday night.

