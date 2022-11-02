Carter-Vickers joins US injured list as World Cup approaches

American defender Cameron Carter-Vickers missed Glasgow Celtic’s Champions League match at Real Madrid on Wednesday, the latest injury concern for the U.S. team ahead of the World Cup. Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said during a news conference Tuesday that Carter-Vickers was sore after playing 90 minutes during Sunday’s 3-0 Scottish Premier League win at Livingston, which has an artificial turf surface. Carter-Vickers, a 24-year-old son of former NBA player Howard Carter, had played six straight... READ MORE

American defender Cameron Carter-Vickers missed Glasgow Celtic’s Champions League match at Real Madrid on Wednesday, the latest injury concern for the U.S. team ahead of the World Cup.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said during a news conference Tuesday that Carter-Vickers was sore after playing 90 minutes during Sunday’s 3-0 Scottish Premier League win at Livingston, which has an artificial turf surface.

Carter-Vickers, a 24-year-old son of former NBA player Howard Carter, had played six straight matches since returning Oct. 8 from an injury that had sidelined him since Sept. 14. Postecoglou also described that injury as soreness.

Carter-Vickers has appeared in 10 league and four Champions League matches this season and has served as captain in place of injured Callum McGregor.

U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter plans to announce his 26-man World Cup roster on Nov. 9.

Forward Josh Sargent missed Norwich’s match against visiting Queens Park Rangers on Wednesday in England’s second-tier League Championship. The 22-year-old from O’Fallon, Missouri, who has eight goals for Norwich this season, injured a calf against Burnley on Oct. 25 and also missed Saturday’s match against Stoke.

Norwich manager Dean Smith said Tuesday that Sargent could return for Saturday’s game at Rotherham.

Midfielder Weston McKennie injured a thigh Saturday during Juventus’ 1-0 win at Lecce and is not expected to play another club match before the World Cup break.

Goalkeeper Matt Turner missed his second straight match for Arsenal on Sunday because of a tight groin, and Celta Vigo said Friday that midfielder Luca de la Torre has a leg injury that will sideline him for three weeks.

Crystal Palace defender Chris Richards has not played since Sept. 6 because of a thigh injury.

In addition, Atlanta defender Miles Robinson will miss the World Cup after tearing his left Achilles on May 7.

Back in the World Cup after missing the 2018 tournament, the U.S. opens against Wales on Nov. 21, plays England in a Black Friday matchup four days later and closes group play on Nov. 29 against Iran.

