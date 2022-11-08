Trending:
Castaneda scores 31, Akron takes down South Dakota St. in OT

The Associated Press
November 8, 2022 2:04 am
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Xavier Castaneda scored 31 points as Akron beat South Dakota State 81-80 in overtime on Monday night in a season opener.

Enrique Freeman scored 23 points and added 14 rebounds and six assists, and Trendon Hankerson recorded 11 points.

Matt Dentlinger led the Jackrabbits in scoring, finishing with 15 points, six rebounds and three blocks. William Kyle III added 14 points.

Akron plays Friday against Mississippi State. South Dakota State visits Boise State on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories