Cattoor, Pedulla help Va. Tech beat William & Mary 94-77

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Hunter Cattoor and Sean Pedulla each scored 22 points on 7-of-11 shooting and Virginia Tech led by double figures for nearly-38 minutes Sunday in the Hokies’ 94-77 win over William & Mary. Cattoor made 6 of 10, and Pedulla hit 4 of 7, from 3-point range for Virginia Tech (3-0). Darius Maddox scored 14 and Grant Basile added 13 points and three blocks. Anders Nelson made 10 of 15... READ MORE

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Hunter Cattoor and Sean Pedulla each scored 22 points on 7-of-11 shooting and Virginia Tech led by double figures for nearly-38 minutes Sunday in the Hokies’ 94-77 win over William & Mary.

Cattoor made 6 of 10, and Pedulla hit 4 of 7, from 3-point range for Virginia Tech (3-0). Darius Maddox scored 14 and Grant Basile added 13 points and three blocks.

Anders Nelson made 10 of 15 from the field and led William & Mary (1-2) with 25 points and Gabe Dorsey scored 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting. The rest of the Tribe players combined to shoot just 30% (14 of 46) from the field.

Maddox made layup before Basile, Pedulla, Cattoor and Maddox each hit a 3 in an 87-second span to make it 14-0 less than 3 minutes into the game and the Hokies by at least 11 points the rest of the way.

Virginia Tech hit its first five field-goal attempts — including four from behind the arc — while the Tribe went 0 for 8 from the field with two turnovers in the first 4-plus minutes.

The Hokies shot 56% (33 of 59) from the field, made 16 of 32 from 3-point range and went 12 for 12 from the free-throw line.

A NEW BANNER

Prior to tipoff, Virginia Tech unveiled its 2022 ACC championship banner, which will hang on the home bench side of Cassell Coliseum — next to banners for the 1979 Metro Conference championship and the 1996 Atlantic 10 West Division championship.

Coach Mike Young, who took over at Virginia Tech in April of 2019 after 17 season at Wofford, won two Southern Conference regular season championships and won five SoCon tournament titles.

UP NEXT

William & Mary plays at American on Wednesday

Virginia Tech plays Thursday against Old Dominion at TD Arena in the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.