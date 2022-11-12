Central Arkansas rolls over Stephen F. Austin 34-7

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Kylin James ran for 155 yards, Jarrod Barnes returned a punt for a touchdown, and Central Arkansas blew past Stephen F. Austin 34-7 on Saturday. Will McElvain threw two touchdown passes and Hayden Ray kicked two field goals to give the Bears a 20-0 halftime lead. Things got explosive late in the third quarter for Central Arkansas (5-5). First, backup quarterback Clifton McDowell hit James with a 38-yard touchdown pass, then... READ MORE

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Kylin James ran for 155 yards, Jarrod Barnes returned a punt for a touchdown, and Central Arkansas blew past Stephen F. Austin 34-7 on Saturday.

Will McElvain threw two touchdown passes and Hayden Ray kicked two field goals to give the Bears a 20-0 halftime lead.

Things got explosive late in the third quarter for Central Arkansas (5-5). First, backup quarterback Clifton McDowell hit James with a 38-yard touchdown pass, then four plays later Barnes returned a punt 67 yards for a touchdown and a 34-0 lead.

The Lumberjacks (5-5) finally got on the board with a 13-yard scoring pass from Brian Maurer to Griffin Edwards with 1:38 remaining.

McElvain was 12-of-17 passing for 136 yards with the two first-half touchdowns. He was intercepted once.

Three quarterbacks combined to go 14-of-31 passing for 73 yards for the Lumberjacks. One bright spot for Stephen F. Austin was Miles Reed who had 149 yards rushing.

