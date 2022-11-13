On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Central Michigan defeats Eastern Illinois 76-60

The Associated Press
November 13, 2022 6:17 pm
< a min read
      

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Kevin Miller had 23 points in Central Michigan’s 76-60 win against Eastern Illinois on Sunday night.

Miller had nine assists for the Chippewas (1-1). Markus Harding scored 19 points and added eight rebounds.

Kinyon Hodges led the way for the Panthers (0-3) with 10 points.

___

        Insight by Carahsoft: In this exclusive ebook, we share pointers on establishing DevSecOps from the Army, GSA, NGA, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, OMB, VA and industry experts from Atlassian, Datadog, Invicti Security, Red Hat and Second Front Systems.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News