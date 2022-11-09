Trending:
Cheeks leads Robert Morris over Pittsburgh-Greensburg 84-49

The Associated Press
November 9, 2022 9:10 pm
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Enoch Cheeks scored 20 points as Robert Morris beat Pittsburgh-Greensburg 84-49 on Wednesday night.

Cheeks was 8 of 9 shooting (4 for 5 from distance) for the Colonials (1-1). Josh Corbin scored 12 points, shooting 4 for 8 from beyond the arc, and Jackson Last finished with 10 points.

JoJo France had 23 points and six rebounds for the Bobcats (0-1).

Robert Morris hosts West Virginia Wesleyan next Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories